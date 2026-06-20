Just as it had done with the original Lunar: Silver Star Story, Game Arts would update its sequel for PlayStation and Saturn, with Working Designs localising the former for release in North America.

And, as it had also done with the previous game, Working Designs made sure this special edition was a collector's delight.

It shipped in lavish packaging, boasting a special pendant and music CD. There's even space for the Lunar 2 demo that shipped with Vanguard Bandits, another Working Designs localisation.

This perfectly complements Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete's packaging, meaning they both look great on a shelf together.

The incentive to own both of these games might have been diminished somewhat by the release of Lunar Remastered Collection on modern-day systems, but that doesn't include all of the physical goodies, so I'd expect this (and its forerunner) to remain collectable items for many years to come.