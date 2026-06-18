Code Mystics has announced the next entry in its Neo Geo Premium Selection series for Steam, and it's ADK's 1996 fighter Ninja Master's ~The Scroll of the Ninja Emperor~.

The Neo Geo Premium Selection is a range of Neo Geo classics which have been updated with new features, such as online play and bonus galleries. The series includes Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers, Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle and World Heroes Perfect.





from Code Mystics with rollback netcodepic.twitter.com/4vDiQ15gtq NINJA MASTER’S ~The Scroll of the Ninja Emperor~ ｜Trailer (coming soon to Steam) https://t.co/nsro6CqIIg from Code Mystics with rollback netcode https://t.co/4YOwlEx6Il June 17, 2026

Like the other games in the range, Ninja Master's will boast online play with rollback netcode, a training mode, an art gallery and unlockable achievements.

"Ninja Master's is certainly one of the more unique fighting games to appear on the Neo Geo system," is what our friends over at Nintendo Life said in an 8/10 review back in 2012. "At times it feels like a combination of Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters rolled into one game. The change-up between weapons and hand-to-hand fighting adds a bit of diversity, but you can't help but feel that it could have been taken a little further. For Neo Geo fighting game fans who've experienced much of what the system has to offer, Ninja Master's at least offers up a fighting experience with a fresh twist."

There's no release date as yet.