As most people's video game collections have increasingly gone digital, a number of companies have emerged to fill the gap for players who still want something tangible, releasing new premium reprints of classic games, in addition to physical editions of the latest titles.

While companies like Limited Run Games are arguably the most recognisable of these, having partnered with some of the biggest names in gaming, there are also lots of smaller "boutique publishers" hoping to create "standout releases", including 33 Games.

Described on its website as “a boutique physical video game publisher and premium art studio," 33 Games' philosophy, according to its CEO Steven Charles, isn't simply about "putting an old game in a nice box for the sake of it," but instead about "doing the work", "going back to the original people where we can, speaking to the artists, the creators and the composers, and asking how how we can build something that feels meaningful now."

Recently, it made headlines both here and elsewhere for a stylish reprint of Zool on the Sega Mega Drive/ Genesis and for its plans to rerelease the SNES version of Utopia, complete with an SNES-compatible mouse. And it appears it isn't wasting any time chasing down even more games to release, revealing an interesting new partnership with Piko Interactive on Twitter/X, which could result in more retro games getting the same treatment in the future.

33 Games CEO and Founder Steven Charles spoke about the partnership in a press statement, saying: “Piko has spent many years at the forefront of classic IP revival, bringing forgotten and unreleased games to life.

"They have done a lot of quality work in this area and partnering with them means that 33 Games gets the pleasure of reimagining some of those games as unique premium physical experiences.”

According to its website, Piko Interactive owns "over 180 different titles." This includes games from "Ocean Software, LJN, Infogrames, Accolade, Imagitec, Spectrum Holobyte, Beam Software, Legend Entertainment, Core Design, Krisalis Software, Teque Software, and Gremlin Graphics."