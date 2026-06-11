Analogue has confirmed that the Adapter Set for its Pocket handheld – which allows you to use original TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, Neo Geo Pocket and Atari Lynx cartridges – is back in stock this week.

The set, which costs $99.99, will go on sale on June 12th at 8am PDT. It ships in 24-48 hours.

"The modular nature of the machine – and its ability to accurately replicate these systems via FPGA – is a real boon," is what I said when I reviewed the set back in 2024. "We also love the fact that the Analogue Pocket's massive built-in library can recognise each cartridge – and, if you wish, you can even add thumbnail images to liven the UI up further."

Analogue Pocket Adapter Set restock. June 12th, 8am PDT. Ships in 24-48 hours. pic.twitter.com/K8Z5m8iC7h June 10, 2026

On the downside, PC Engine and Lynx games protrude dramatically from the top of the console, which means you have to be super careful during use. Also, those of you who have been using the Analogue Pocket's OpenFPGA system to play ROMs might want to think twice before investing.

"However, if you purchased the Pocket with the promise of keeping physical media alive, then you'll almost certainly get your money's worth out of this set – even if we'd rather people had the option to pick them up separately," my review concludes.