Modern technology brings a host of advantages, and that applies equally to retro gaming.
We've seen vintage systems retrofitted with HDMI output, optical drive replacements, and wireless controllers – all things that simply wouldn't have been possible when these consoles were brand-new products.
Another area that has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years is power – how we actually provide the juice that makes our beloved classic consoles sing.
In the world of modern consumer electronics, USB-C has become the norm for charging our phones, tablets, and even laptops – and we're seeing this connection make its way into retro gaming, too.
Case in point – you can now purchase USB-C adapters for retro systems like the Wii, which let you forgo the bulky OEM power supply in favour of a slimmer USB-C power brick.
The issue? Some of these cables aren't built with quality control in mind. As highlighted by Consoles4You, these cables are "built wrong" and "instead of outputting 12V as the original PSUs, they send 15V. While that might not directly kill a system, it is not recommended."
It seems to be something of a lottery with these cables, as another Twitter user points out:
Consoles4You actually opened up one of these cables to see if there was any kind of protection inside:
If you own one of these (otherwise very handy) cables, it might be worth testing it yourself before continuing to use it.