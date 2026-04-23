Modern technology brings a host of advantages, and that applies equally to retro gaming.

We've seen vintage systems retrofitted with HDMI output, optical drive replacements, and wireless controllers – all things that simply wouldn't have been possible when these consoles were brand-new products.

Another area that has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years is power – how we actually provide the juice that makes our beloved classic consoles sing.

In the world of modern consumer electronics, USB-C has become the norm for charging our phones, tablets, and even laptops – and we're seeing this connection make its way into retro gaming, too.

Case in point – you can now purchase USB-C adapters for retro systems like the Wii, which let you forgo the bulky OEM power supply in favour of a slimmer USB-C power brick.



Instead of outputting 12V as the original psus they send 15V.

While that might not directly kill a system it is not recommended. Small warning to anyone that wants to buy an usb-c pd adapter for the wii/gamecube like these here. While they are a cool idea, they were built wrong.Instead of outputting 12V as the original psus they send 15V.While that might not directly kill a system it is not recommended. pic.twitter.com/cAbGoASvnM April 22, 2026

The issue? Some of these cables aren't built with quality control in mind. As highlighted by Consoles4You, these cables are "built wrong" and "instead of outputting 12V as the original PSUs, they send 15V. While that might not directly kill a system, it is not recommended."

It seems to be something of a lottery with these cables, as another Twitter user points out:

Saw somebody on YouTube posting about USB-PD Wii power cables requesting 15V instead of 12V, so I decided to verify mine. Looks like I got lucky 😁 pic.twitter.com/uIDge1FgA8 April 22, 2026

Consoles4You actually opened up one of these cables to see if there was any kind of protection inside:

But there is nothing inside except a pd sink ic. No voltage conversion or anything. pic.twitter.com/qFRT5YYj3m April 23, 2026

If you own one of these (otherwise very handy) cables, it might be worth testing it yourself before continuing to use it.