Edia, the Japanese company known for its retro compilations, is currently working on a new collection that brings together three Super Famicom RPGs from the Japanese publisher Yanoman Corporation.

Aretha Collection 1993-1995 is being developed for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, and is set to include Aretha the Super Famicom (1993), Aretha II: Ariel no Fushigi-na Tabi (1994), and Rejoice: Aretha Oukoku no Kanata (1995).

It will launch in Japan on July 30th, priced at 8,580 yen, and will also be available as a deluxe edition for 16,280 yen, which includes an illustrated booklet, a large acrylic stand, a jigsaw puzzle, and a soundtrack CD.

Looking at Yanoman Corporation's account (@puzzle_yanoman), the announcement seems to have leaked prematurely yesterday, thanks to subscribers getting early copies of the latest issue of the weekly Famitsu (and was subsequently covered by the blogger Ryokutya2089 and the news site Gematsu, which is how we originally saw it). Since then, however, it seems the shroud of secrecy surrounding the project has been fully lifted with Yanoman confirming the collection on Twitter/X at 11:58 JST on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026 (after previously asking followers to kindly ignore the information already circulating online).

The Aretha series began in 1990 with the release of Yanoman and Japan Art Media's (JAM) Aretha on the Nintendo Game Boy — a game about a Princess of Aretha named Materia, who is sent down a river in a basket, after her sister is kidnapped and her kingdom is invaded by the Demon King Howard. Taken into the care of a person named Old Man Floyd, she eventually learns about the origins of her birth, setting off to free her kingdom from the evil curse placed upon it.

The game later spawned five more games, including two more titles on the Nintendo Game Boy and a separate trilogy on the Super Famicom. This specific collection focuses on these later Super Famicom games, released between 1993 and 1995, with the first of these games, Aretha the Super Famicom, taking place 100 years after the events of the Game Boy series and focusing on a new protagonist, Ariel, who is a young girl with a mysterious past.

With the exception of Rejoice: Aretha Oukoku no Kanata (the final game in the Super Famicom series), which is one of the few multiplayer action RPGs on Nintendo's 16-bit console, all the titles are pretty much exactly what you'd expect from the turn-based JRPGs of the period, featuring a mix of exploration and random encounters.

Sadly, none of the games in the Aretha series ever got an official English release, and we imagine it's probably unlikely this collection will reach the West.

Nevertheless, the game does have some fans overseas, thanks to the SNES fan translations for Aretha the Super Famicom and Aretha II: Ariel no Fushigi-na Tabi, who may be interested in picking it up.

This collection seems to be part of a wider group of releases to celebrate the series in Japan, with Yanoman launching a 35th Anniversary soundtrack collection in August 2025, covering the Game Boy games, which it is now set to rerelease, and revealing that a second soundtrack release is on the way, focusing on the music from the Super Famicom games.