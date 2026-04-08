Following its reissue of Tail of the Sun earlier this year on Steam and Nintendo Switch (in Japan), the Japanese company Artdink has finally revealed the release date for its next PlayStation reissue as part of its ongoing Artdink Game Log series (as spotted via GSK).

We've known for a while now that Artdink planned to follow up Tail of the Sun with a rerelease of the cult-classic underwater adventure game Aquanaut's Holiday, originally directed by the Doshin The Giant creator, Kazutoshi Iida, but thanks to this latest news, we now know it intends to drop the game on April 23rd, 2026, across Steam and the Japanese eShop.

Much like the reissue of Tail of the Sun, it again seems to lack an English localisation, despite the game having previously been localised for North American and PAL territories in 1996, but is fairly "import-friendly" regardless, due to the free-roaming nature of the game.

Artdink Game Log title # 2's finally dated: Aquanaut no Kyuujitsu, out April 23 on PC & JP Switch eShop https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042750/ARTDINK_GAME_LOG_Aquanauts_Holiday/ again, despite the EN Steam listing/description, these reissues are JP-language-only, ie no Aquanaut's Holiday loc — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2026-04-08T09:38:25.259Z

There is another aspect, however, which could prove a little more contentious. That is, the game's use of "Generative AI" to upscale the in-game cutscenes and other assets.

The game is set to feature two modes: a remastered mode and a classic mode, with the former taking advantage of the controversial technology, while the latter promises to "let you enjoy the game just as it was back then" (with scanline and CRT filters being available for both).

Aquanaut's Holiday originally launched on the PlayStation 1 in Japan in June 1995 and is described on its Steam page as "a simple 3D adventure game in which you explore a mysterious underwater world aboard a submarine." There are no specific objectives to complete; instead, the idea is simply to see what you can discover and build reefs to attract different kinds of marine life.

If you want to check out the game, you can find the Steam page here. The price is expected to be 2420 yen (tax included). No overseas price has been announced, but Tail of the Sun was previously sold for 2420 yen in Japan and about £16.75 in the UK on Steam.