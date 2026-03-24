Japanese company ZUIKI – which recently gave us the X68000 Z micro-console based on the legendary Sharp X68000 home computer – has just teased its next piece of hardware.

The system shown in the image doesn't give a lot away, but to my eye, it looks a lot like the form factor of Nintendo's Wii.

It's hard to make out the details clearly, but the front appears to have a blue LED and two buttons.

Outside of the image, ZUIKI doesn't give much else in terms of info – other than that it's considered the "next challenge" and is "coming soon." Needless to say, when more information is revealed, we'll update this post.

ZUIKI's X68000 Z was a miniaturised take on the classic X68000, and was followed by the X68000 Z SUPER and X68000 Z XVI.

Sadly, a crowdfunding campaign to bring these systems to the West was cancelled.