A standalone VR port is currently being developed for the N64 first-person shooter Perfect Dark.

The unofficial project is being developed by Alex Le Tux, who posted a video of their project over on YouTube a couple of days ago, and, according to the Twitter/X user Flat2VR, is based on the decompilation project from 2022.

It is currently being developed as a standalone app for the Meta Quest and looks very promising from the footage that has been shown of it so far, which demonstrates the player running through the opening level, dataDyne: Defection, with some headtracking and motion control aiming.





It's still in development, right now it's a standalone app for the Quest, but hopefully we see a PCVR version sooner than later! Perfect Dark VR is now finally real!It's still in development, right now it's a standalone app for the Quest, but hopefully we see a PCVR version sooner than later! https://t.co/2zJ9kGN4EO February 3, 2026

It is still in its "experimental" stages, as outlined in the video preview's description, and, therefore, "not [yet] ready for public release". Nevertheless, we're excited to see where this goes in the future.

Interestingly, as you may already know, this isn't the first time we've seen fans try to create a VR experience based on Rare's iconic 2000 shooter.

Previously, for instance, there was a popular mod for Pavlov Shack, which ported across several maps from Perfect Dark into the VR shooter, allowing people to play several levels from the classic N64 game in VR (including Extraction).

We imagine the advantages of this new port, however, will likely be its greater accuracy to the original game, and the ease of introducing new features.