If you've ever played QIX or any of its clones or derivatives, then you'll be aware of a specific genre of arcade game where the explicit aim is to uncover a picture beneath the play area – usually of a scantily-clad anime girl.

Yogurt Neko's Z-GYUBAAN! is something of a tribute to those saucy days of coin-op gaming, but it thankfully is a little more tasteful. It's a twin-stick shooter in which the main character – Mizuki-chan – "tries her best to rescue fruit-loving girls who've been captured."

In order to do this, Mizuki-chan must "shoot down enemies approaching from all directions, use their explosions to destroy floor panels, and save the imprisoned girls."

Each room is cleared when you've successfully uncovered over 75% of the panels – but there's a bonus in store if you're able to reach the 100% complete stage.

It's available on Steam as we speak.