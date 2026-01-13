Over the Christmas break, news emerged that CD Projekt Red had sold GOG, the DRM-free distribution platform focused on classic games, to Michał Kiciński, one of the original co-founders of the Polish developer who had left the company back in 2012.

At the time, we didn't really know much about what this would entail for the future of the company moving forward. However, in a new interview with Games Industry Biz's features editor Lewis Packwood, Kiciński has weighed in on some of the directions that seem "natural" to him, including potentially following the example of the Atari-owned Nightdive Studios.

In the past, Nightdive Studios has earned a reputation in the game industry for not only resurrecting old games that have previously been unavailable elsewhere on modern digital platforms, but has also put a ton of time and resources into acquiring IPs to create remasters and remakes of classic games, including System Shock. This is something GOG expressed some interest in doing in the past.

"I see huge opportunities for GOG to grow," says the platform's new owner, Michał Kiciński, who is committed to keeping it DRM-free. "We see DRM as something which can make the life of a legal customer more difficult." www.gamesindustry.biz/the-new-owne... — GamesIndustry.biz (@gibiz.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T14:08:29.732Z

GOG's head of business development, Bartosz Kwietniewski, for instance, told Games Industry Biz back in August at Gamescom 2025, that Nightdive is doing "the perfect example" of what the company would like to embark on. That is, acquiring IPs, bringing them to an in-house engine, making them work, and then potentially doing a spiritual successor or maybe even a new installment.

Speaking to GOG's new owner, Packwood asked whether this was still a possibility moving forward, and Kiciński seemed to agree "the direction is there", but stressed that it is something that needs to be taken "step by step" and that no "big steps" have been agreed upon so far.

"If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would probably have given you the same answer as Bartosz did during Gamescom," he said. "That it only feels natural for GOG to expand on its business model and get even closer to the value creation, to the creative side of things for gamers. Today, I would say that we need to talk.

"It's very close to what I've said about development and publishing, being close to those processes. We have a very big talent pool in Poland in that regard. So it feels very natural to grow in that direction, but it's too early to say any concrete things."

Elsewhere, in the interview, Kiciński explained in more detail his intentions for buying the platform, stating that he still felt "attached" to the company, despite not visiting the campus for the last 13 years, and ultimately wanted to avoid the situation where "GOG will be swallowed by some very big corporation", leading to job losses and the company being shut down.

This is a trend he calls "very visible in the gaming industry," and one he feels hasn't exactly had a positive impact on gaming in the past.

You can read the original article from Packwood here.