McDonald's Japan has just teased some kind of Street Fighter collaboration via its social media accounts.

The post comes with the caption "Tomorrow's announcement, they're coming to meet."

Given the nature of the company's long-running Happy Meal offering, it would be wise to expect some kind of toy or action figure range, based on the cast of Street Fighter II.

McDonald's has previously given away Sonic figures, Mario Kart toys and Pokémon cards in its Happy Meals, and has a long history of video game collaborations. Back in the '90s, it ran as Super Mario Bros. 3 Happy Meal campaign.

Back in 2021, McDonald's in France ran an advertising campaign which featured Ryu and Ken.

Capcom has its own cafe in Tokyo, which has run Street Fighter-themed items in the past.