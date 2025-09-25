In some rather unexpected news, Street Fighter 6 will get a special collaboration next month celebrating Chunsoft's landmark Japanese sound novel Kamaitachi no Yoru (otherwise known as Banshee's Last Cry).

Released in 1994, the Super Famicom sound novel (whose name literally translates to Night of the Sickle Weasels) was the second sound novel from developer/publisher Chunsoft, following 1992's Otogirisō.

It focused on a story about a couple named Tōru and Mari, who travel to a remote ski lodge and find themselves having to solve a murder case, with the plot unfolding through various branching pathways that potentially lead to different endings based on your decisions throughout its narrative.





A brand-new scenario will be available in World Tour on October 15! Play it if you dare… MUAHAHA! We're running a special collab to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark visual novel, Banshee's Last Cry! 😱 September 24, 2025

The game has been remade and rereleased across several consoles and platforms since it was first released back in the early-90s, including the PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, mobile phones, and Nintendo Wii, with the vast majority of these versions being exclusive to Japan (with the exception of a 2014 iOS release).

Honestly, we're not exactly sure what all of this has to do with Street Fighter, but nevertheless, Capcom has revealed it will release the collaboration on October 15th, with this event reportedly containing new scenarios in the World Tour mode as well as collaboration items.

If you want learn more about Chunsoft's sound novel games, we recommend watching Bowl of Lentils' latest video below, which covers their history.