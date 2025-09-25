Square's 1997 shmup Einhänder is unique, as it's the only time the company has tackled the shmup genre – and yet, despite a warm critical reaction, it hasn't returned to the genre since.

Thankfully, if you're hankering for more of the same, then indie developers DJ Ear and Mad Rabbit Digital are here to help. Metal Crisis is described as being "inspired by 3D space shooters of the 90s," and even borrows Einhänder's unique hook: the ability to steal weapons from your enemies.

"Pilot the most advanced ship Earth has created, capable of acquiring enemy weapons as you battle through hordes of fighters and hulking bosses in its war against the space colonies rebellion," says the developer.

Metal Crisis is being shown off at the Sonic Amateur Games Expo (SAGE) '25, a yearly non-profit event run by Sonic Fan Games HQ and its partners to "support, promote and celebrate the community's creative efforts."

Here's the synopsis, taken from the game's official site:

Pushed to their limits by the Earth government, the space colonies began a rebellion. Years have passed and while there have been victories in favour of the planet those rebels once called home - it has not been without major sacrifice. As the colonies join together just outside the Earth's orbit with ever-increasing new technologies, the remaining citizens below plan their next assault. With the resources of an entire planet, the war is becoming more widespread and there is no end in sight. You pilot a new fighter craft capable of harnessing incredible energy to fight back against this threat, with no promise of a return trip to the place you call home.Your Mission - to prevent the launch of military intel stolen by enemy forces, now en-route to an over-run war depot - will be full of danger around every corner, both known and unknown...

It's coming to Steam Early Access soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the SAGE '25 demo here.