It's a pretty swell time for fans of classic fighting games, thanks to companies like Capcom and SNK publishing collections of their best franchises.

Capcom is perhaps the most active in this realm, having released the likes of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection in recent years.

Speaking to Gamespot, Seiji Aoki, boss of Sega's Legacy Virtua Fighter team, was asked if Sega was considering a similar compendium for its Virtua Fighter franchise, which is about to get a new instalment.

Akoi replied:

"I've definitely seen those compilations and thought, 'We should do something like that.' By doing that, we could bring back the old fans in addition to bringing in new fans. It's something to consider."

As well as Virtua Fighter, Sega also has the likes of Fighting Vipers, Last Bronx and Fighters Megamix in its library – all of which could be included in a potential collection.

If Akoi is as keen as he suggests, then Sega could already have the perfect solution to such a concept – Digital Eclipse, the undisputed masters of retro game curation, have previously expressed interest in bringing Sega's classic brawlers to a new audience.