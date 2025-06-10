Sega's Virtua Fighter is one of the most important video games of all time. Not only did it launch a series which continues to thrill and entertain players to this very day, it was also an important step into popularizing 3D graphics, and would sire a host of imitators and copycats.

YouTube channel strafefox / Splash Wave has produced wonderful "making of" videos for a wide range of titles in the past, including Streets of Rage 2, Star Fox, Sonic and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and the latest video is devoted to charting the development of Yu Suzuki's 1993 masterpiece.

The 22-minute-long-ish production looks back at the origins of Sega's steps into 3D hardware via the likes of Virtua Racing before digging deep into the conceptualization, production and release of Virtua Fighter, as well as its legacy.

It's well worth a watch and displays Splash Wave's typically sky-high production values. Find a spare 22 minutes and make yourself a coffee because, believe me, you'll want to see this.