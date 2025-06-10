Back in 1986, Sega released Quartet in arcades. A moderate success, it took its title from the fact that up to four players could take part, and would later be ported to the Master System (minus the four-player option) and other home formats (on a side note, the Sega Mark III release was known as Double Target: Cynthia no Nemuri in Japan).

Hitting Steam and consoles this year, Quartet (2025) isn't the same game, but it does share the same name. Developed by Something Classic Games, it's a spiritual successor 2017's Shadows of Adam, and allows players to control "eight characters across four stories that gradually merge into one epic quest."

It was successfully funded on Kickstarter to the tune of $54,203.

Here's some more PR:

From the steampunk-inspired streets of Leornia, to the airship battles that rage on the battlefront of the Auslen Empire, Quartet takes players on an adventure they will never forget! Meet a remarkable cast of characters including a snooty mage, a disillusioned soldier, an irreverent cook, a troubled shop girl, a sentient water mammal, a dashing doctor, a magical cop, and an ancient golem. Collect oodles of powerful gear for your small army of protagonists, while unraveling an ancient conspiracy that literally reshaped the world centuries ago.

Quartet is coming to Steam, GoG and Epic Store on August 26th, 2025, and there's a demo as part of Steam Next Fest. Switch and Playstation will get the game "sometime in late 2025".