YoomTah, the developer behind the 'Banjo-Kazooie Grunty's Revenge Redone' mod for Banjo-Kazooie, has announced that the project is ending.

Described as an "N64 Reimagining of the GBA game Banjo-Kazooie Grunty's Revenge," the mod was aiming to feature "7 complete worlds, custom music, and beta content."

As spotted by Facts About Banjo, YoomTah has decided to call time on the mod and will be releasing it in its current form, bugs and all.

"Too much life in the way, too many bugs left," says YoomTah, before adding:

"90% of the jiggies are completed and functional. Too much polish left for me to release it and be happy as is. I'd be fixing bugs for months, I will be releasing the entire project as-is to the community for someone to pick up and finish. All I ask is for some credit in the release. Breaks my heart to do it but it's not good for my mental to have it hanging over my head at this point.