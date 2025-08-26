Taito Corporation's upcoming Bubble Bobble game Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons will come with a Sega Saturn port of one of its classic arcade titles. That's according to a new "producer letter" published earlier today on the Bub's Broadcast YouTube Channel.

Taito Corporation revealed that it was working on Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons earlier this year, during an Arc System Works showcase back in June, with the title expected to be released in the West for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) on November 17th.

However, according to this new video, it appears it won't be the only title included with your purchase, with Taito also revealing that it will be throwing in the Sega Saturn port of the arcade game Bubble Symphony (known as Bubble Bobble II in Europe) in for good measure (thanks Lee Jackson for bringing this to our attention).

Bubble Symphony was originally released in arcades back in 1994 on Taito's F3 System, and later received a standalone port for the Sega Saturn in Japan, in 1997.

It would later go on to be included on Taito Legends 2, for Xbox, Windows, and PS2 (the Xbox version was exclusive to Europe), and would also be featured on the Japanese collection Taito Memories II: Gekan for PS2.

According to the announcement, the company City Connection is responsible for handling the production of this additional title, which is being made available alongside the base game.

It should be noted that this isn't the first time that Taito has decided to ship one of its classic Bubble Bobble games along with one of its new titles.

A few years ago, it also included a copy of the original arcade Bubble Bobble alongside Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, offering players a way to take a break and dive back into the history of the series.