TigerChainsaw is a retro games YouTuber with 13.3k subscribers, who is primarily known for posting documentaries, countdowns, and retro reviews.

However, yesterday, he revealed that he is taking on a fresh and exciting challenge, launching a new video game studio called TigerChainsaw Studios that will focus on producing titles for "retro gamers who love physical collecting."

Over on Twitter/X, TigerChainsaw called the venture "a dream come true" and posted a link to a video, where he gave more insight into why he has decided to take the plunge into retro game development.

"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really appreciated retro games," TigerChainsaw said in the announcement. "Games from my childhood. That is why I’ve opened up this studio — to recreate the nostalgia I had playing video games as a kid."





He continued, "I think a lot of AAA titles miss the mark on what makes a game fun. So I’ve gone back and I’ve really tried to learn what made games from the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s fun. And [I believe] that’s single-player experiences, a good difficulty curve, and just that experience of achievement that you don’t get anywhere else.“

According to the YouTuber-turned-developer, TigerChainsaw Studios will be responsible for publishing physical games for classic consoles, with the first of these scheduled to be Maiden of the Dark — a new action platformer for the Nintendo Game Boy inspired by games like Operation C and Return of the Ninja. This is a new game that will be given a proper announcement next week, and will be crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Beyond that, not a lot is known about it, with TigerChainsaw only showing off a handful screenshots and some promotional artwork, as of the time of writing.

"As someone who loves physical video games, it's important to me that the games we create in the studio come out physically," TigerChainsaw said. "These games you will be able to play on your retro video game consoles. To me, there was no greater feeling than opening up a package, seeing a video game in there and popping it in your console, and I want to keep that nostalgia with TigerChainsaw Studios"

