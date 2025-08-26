Peter "Nostalgia Nerd" Leigh is one of the UK's best-known retro YouTubers, with a subscriber count of over half a million people. He's been making videos about all aspects of retro gaming and computer for over a decade, but has recently had to devote a lot of his energy on the Barcadia project, which closed down earlier this year.

Backed by a 2023 crowdfunding campaign which raised £27,781, the arcade bar was confirmed as closed for good in May, with Leigh concluding that "in its current format & setting, Barcadia unfortunately just wasn’t viable."

In a new video, entitled "I'm starting again", Leigh's admits that his video output has suffered in recent times:

"Last year, the lease for my previous office expired, and as I was putting all my money and time into other projects, I had no money, or time to find a new permanent filming and storage location. When you've got stresses and people coming at you from multiple directions, it's really easy to lose focus on what is important. You know, and you kinda lose your creative 'buzz' when you're bogged down in that. You kinda go into survival mode, and so, pfft, a lot of stuff has taken a back burner, when really, it shouldn't have, to be honest."

"It's been a while since I gave you a proper update about the channel, so here is the first of a few," says Leigh in the video's description. "For a good while, I was running in survival mode, and it's taken a while for me to get to a place (both physically and mentally) where I can refocus properly on the channel. This new studio and filming space should offer a good foundation to move things forward."

The video shows him unpacking all of his retro gear in the brand-new location, as well as showing off his new studio space. He explains that "this whole new place is a new starting point for Nostalgia Nerd because I really feel like we've disconnected the past few years," before adding: