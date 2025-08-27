In a statement on social media, the handheld manufacturer Retroid has announced that it's new dual screen add-on won't support the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, as previously suggested, due to the discovery of a "hardware-level compatibility issue".

When the Retroid Dual Screen first went on sale back in June, it was introduced as an affordable dual-screen solution that allowed you to connect an additional 5.5" AMOLED screen to three existing models of Retroid handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket Mini, Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, and Retroid Pocket 5.

However, according to Retroid, it has since discovered a major issue regarding the device's compatibility with the Pocket 4 Pro, stating the Pocket 4 Pro's Mediatek (MTK) chip's "output clock jitter" is unable to synchronise with the display receiver chip, leading to PCR errors.

As a result, it is now issuing full refunds to those who purchased the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro and the Dual Screen add-on together, without ordering the Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini (which are still compatible), and is apparently actively working on a new solution involving an updated Display Port video receiver chip to achieve compatibility with MTK platforms that should be "ready in 4-5 months".

Something important to note is that this issue isn't the first problem to have emerged regarding Retroid's new dual-screen device.

Earlier this month, RetroGameCorps and TechDweeb, for instance, reported in their coverage on a noticeable latency between the top screen and the bottom screen while playing, which eventually forced Retroid to investigate the problem.

Initially believed to be unfixable, Retroid eventually issued another statement published on August 19th, in which it announced a new firmware update was coming for the Retroid Dual Screen and the compatible consoles, which it claimed reduced to 3-frame latency to "nearly zero", and also delayed the shipping of the device by three days to ensure "all units benefit from this breakthrough".