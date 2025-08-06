Jaleco's 1984 Battleship-themed shoot 'em up D-Day has been announced as the latest title coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4, as part of Arcade Archives.

The game, which is not to be confused with Olympia and Centuri's 1981 arcade title of the same name, will be released on August 7th, and is a vertical shooter where players take command of a battleship and have to navigate through waves of obstacles. This includes various islands, which appear in your path, as well as enemy aircraft, warships, and tanks.

To fight back, players are equipped with two types of attack (a machine gun and a missile launcher), with the player being able to shoot in all directions using a pair of reticles (one for each weapon).

Following its release in the arcades, it was later published on the MSX, with this version of the game featuring simplified graphics to match the new platform.

Here's the official description of the release, from the Arcade Archives website:

The order has now been given to begin the operation! Break through the enemy's encirclement and destroy the enemy fortress!! "D-DAY" is a shooter released by JALECO in 1984. Your mission is to pilot your battleship, fending off enemy battleships and bombers, and destroy the enemy fortress. Today is the day the operation is to take place. The longest day begins..."

You can watch some footage of the game in action below: