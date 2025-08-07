Nihon Falcom's Brandish originally launched in 1991 on the NEC PC-9801 and FM Towns home computers, and has since become something of a cult classic for JRPG fans all over the world, eventually spawning ports to the SNES and PSP (both of which got released in North America) and the PC Engine CD.

If you're one of those fans, then you'll be pleased to know that next week's EGGCONSOLE release is Brandish Renewal, an update of the first game in the series that arrived in Japan in October 1995.

As noted by GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP, this update adds auto-movement and dash, as well as various changes to stop players from cheesing fights by resting. There's also some new music. If you have a USB mouse handy, you'll be able to use it to control the action on Switch.

good news for all the new Brandish sickos I've been seeing recently : Brandish Renewal's coming to EGG Console next week www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_xV... 🇯🇵 this game was famously designed around & optimised for all-mouse controls, and you will be able to use a USB mouse if you'd prefer — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-08-06T15:18:38.684Z

"Take on the role of Ares, a bounty hunter, and battle various enemies, overcome numerous traps, and escape from the underground labyrinth," reads the game's official description, translated via Google.

"This action RPG, released by Nihon Falcom in 1995, is a revamped version of Brandish (1991). Compared to the original version, Brandish has been enhanced with sound enhancements, some BGM changes, improved pitfall visibility, and adjustments to monster health recovery upon rest, resulting in a more enjoyable experience."

Brandish Renewal will be available to download on Thursday, August 14, 2025.