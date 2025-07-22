Last week, the digital storefront itch.io removed for the demo for the promising Twin Peaks fangame Twin Peaks: Into the Night, following a takedown notice from a legal representative from Paramount.

So, in response, BlueRoseTeam, the developer of the title, has released a new public statement about the status of the project on social media, offering fans an update on what exactly has been going on behind the scenes.

According to this statement, the team had been working hard on new content for the fangame that they had been hoping to share by the end of the summer, with the development having recently "picked up pace again".

However, it appears that unbeknownst to them, earlier this year in April 15th, 2025, a legal representative for Paramount had reached out to itch.io, asking the storefront to "expeditiously remove or disable access to this material and delete from your servers all unauthorized copies of the Property", as well as take action against the "user(s) responsible for uploading the infringing material", leading the storefront to officially suspend downloads for the demo on July 17th, in compliance with the takedown notice.

In response to the news, BlueRoseTeam wrote in its statement, "Despite our disappointment, this was a somewhat expected event and we must respect their decision. We've always been aware of the risks and are already proud and grateful that our demo has been able to exist for nearly two years, with you."

It then went on to state that it was trying to find a "positive solution" for the future of the project (even if the chances are slim)", but that it could no longer "promise any continuation".

As a result, the project has now been put on hold "for an undetermined period of time - perhaps permanently" and the team is "no longer able to distribute it", though it also wrote elsewhere in the statement that the "internet never forgets" and "we're sure some of you will still find a way to access it".

Fangames have always been a bit of a risky proposition for developers to take on, with companies having different policies in place to deal with the creation and distribution of fan works.

While some companies will permit creators to infringe upon their intellectual property if they stick within certain guidelines (such as clearly displaying a project is unofficial, or importantly, not charging any money for the final product), others are much more black and white when it comes to the situation, issuing takedowns to remove any infringing works with the developers affected typically not having much opportunity to make their case in reply.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Twin Peaks: Into the Night in the future, but for now, it appears the project won't be able to continue, until stated otherwise.