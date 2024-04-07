Kyle MacLachlan is Hollywood royalty. Twin Peaks is perhaps his most famous role, but he's starred in many other notable productions, including Blue Velvet, The Flintstones, The Doors and Dune – the latter of which saw him playing the lead role of Paul Atreides.

MacLachlan is currently starring in Amazon's adaptation of the Fallout video game series and was recently quizzed about his connection with video games.

While his response sounds cliché to begin with, MacLachlan quickly reveals his credentials as a gamer, citing Capcom's brutal Mega Man series as a personal favourite and admitting that he and his siblings would often stay up playing the game into the wee hours of the morning.

pic.twitter.com/WRTeEsUv5M Turns out absolute acting legend Kyle MacLachlan is a bit of a gamer 👀 #Fallout April 5, 2024

This revelation is only likely to endear the already legendary actor to more people, if you ask us.

Amazon's Fallout series launches on April 11th; MacLachlan plays Hank MacLean, Overseer of Vault 33. It also features Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Johnny Pemberton and Matt Berry.