The classic arcade title WWF WrestleFest is coming to Analogue Pocket.

Developed by Double Dragon studio by Technōs Japan in 1991, the game features the leading stars of sports entertainment, including Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Ted DiBiase, Big Boss Man, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Earthquake, Mr. Perfect, Sgt. Slaughter, Demolition Smash, Demolition Crush and The Legion of Doom (which consists of Hawk and Animal).

Despite its popularity, WWF WrestleFest was never ported to any home system, although a remake was released on smartphones in 2012.

FPGA developer Atrac17 has confirmed this port is exclusive to Analogue Pocket, and there are no plans for a MiSTer version.