We're huge fans of Twin Peaks here at Time Extension, as you may have guessed from our previous article digging up info on the abandoned attempt to make an NES game of the show back in the early '90s. So, of course, when we recently stumbled across @HorrorVisuals' tweets about an upcoming not-for-profit fangame based on the classic '90s series, we knew we had to stop and pay it some attention.

Twin Peaks: Into the Night is a PS1-style take on the classic series co-created by David Lynch and Mark Frost that focused on the small fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington. It is being worked on by a group of developers called BlueRoseTeam (comprised of two friends named Lucas Guibert and Jean Manzoni) and will be receiving a free demo on August 15th for PC.





According to the @HorrorVisuals, who had a chance to play a small portion of the game, it is a "faithful adaptation" of the show and clearly "made by people that love the series". They also revealed that it plays fairly similar to a classic survival horror game, with an inventory system, fixed camera angles, and pre-rendered backgrounds.

Here's a description of the game taken from the itch page for the project:

"February 24th, 1989. This morning, in the town of Twin Peaks, Washington, a dead body is discovered down by the shore. Wrapped in plastic. When special agent Dale Cooper is called out to investigate on the recent murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, mysterious events begin to occur. "Created as an homage to good old '90s video game classics, Twin Peaks: Into the Night is a fan game adaptation of the eponymous series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. Have a taste of a new gameplay experience that will immerse you directly into the unique atmosphere of the show."

We're not sure about you, but we'll definitely be checking it out! You can check out the trailer below: