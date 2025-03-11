Taito's is bringing its HD remasters of the LaserDisc titles Ninja Hayate & Time Gal to Steam next month on April 10th.

Both games were previously included in the remastered Taito LD Game Collection, which was released exclusively in Japan last year for Nintendo Switch, where they appeared alongside Space Battleship Yamato (better known as Star Blazers in the West).

Now, though, it appears that they are set to get a worldwide release via Steam, with this new release featuring a choice of languages including English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and simplified Chinese.

In case you're unaware of what LaserDisc games are, they were essentially a genre that was popular in the arcades back in the mid-80s that used Laser Discs to stream animated graphics that were significantly more advanced than the other games on the market.

One of the famous examples of a LaserDisc game is RDI Video Systems' 1983 title Dragon's Lair, which featured animation from Don Bluth. However, several other companies also invested in the technology back in the day, with Japanese developers like Taito, Data East, and Universal all releasing games that took advantage of the hardware to display more complex graphics and animation.

Ninja Hayate was the first LaserDisc that Taito released and originally appeared in arcades in 1984. It saw players take control of the hero Hayate on a quest through a trap-filled castle to rescue a princess spirited away by ninjas, with the ultimate goal being to choose the correct input to lead him through all of the obstacles unscathed.

Meanwhile, Time Gal was released one year later (in 1985) and focused on a time-traveling plot about an evil villain named Luda who tries to take over the world by altering key events across history. As the time protection officer Reika (otherwise known as Time Gal), the player's job is to chase Luda through various periods of history, in an adventure that will see you encountering everything from dinosaurs to pirates, to aliens.