A new Rhythm Heaven-style game is coming to Steam from the Brazilian developer Garoa Studios, as recently spotted by Famitsu.

Ritmania is a brand new indie title that is being described on Steam as a "one-button rhythm mini-game anthology" and will feature a bunch of exclusive mini-games alongside a wide variety of Brazilian music genres. This is in addition to a colourful and cartoonish set of visuals that are reportedly based on the work of several award-winning Brazilian illustrators.

Late last month, Garoa Studios released the first teaser trailer for the game on YouTube, showing off some of the unique mini-games that players should expect from the collection. This includes a game where players will need to ensure a person's belongings make it into the back of a moving truck without dropping any items, as well as others where you will need to swing a fly swatter at the correct moment to attack a pesky mosquito invading your bedroom or respond correctly to a series of text messages and emotes.

No release date has been announced yet, but a Steam page is currently up under the project's old name RhythMania, allowing you to wishlist the project and keep track of its progress.

Nintendo's long-running Rhythm Heaven series, in case you're unaware, originally debuted on the Game Boy Advance in the form of the Japan-only Rhythm Tengoku in 2006 and later came to the West with the release of Rhythm Heaven on the Nintendo DS (which would be distributed in Europe under the name Rhythm Paradise). It has since gone on to receive two additional sequels, which consist of Rhythm Heaven Fever / Beat: Rhythm Paradise for the Nintendo Wii as well as Rhythm Heaven Megamix / Rhythm Paradise Megamix for the 3DS.