Field-Programmable Gate Array chipset maker Altera has gone independent.

The company remains owned by Intel, which purchased the company for $16.7 billion in 2015, but it will now be able to enjoy a new period of freedom. The move has been made in the hope that Altera will find commercial success on its own and be in a position to raise capital via shares. Both firms will maintain a strategic partnership.

Based in San Jose, California, Altera is one of the leading producers of FPGA chips in the world.



We're excited to drive the future of innovation with agility and focus, shaping the next era of #AcceleratingInnovators pic.twitter.com/U1yf4ixaaR Today marks a proud milestone as we officially raise the Altera flag as an independent #FPGA company! 🚩We're excited to drive the future of innovation with agility and focus, shaping the next era of #FPGA technology on https://t.co/625v7kRtoi January 7, 2025

"Today marks a proud milestone as we officially raise the Altera flag as an independent FPGA company," said the company on social media. "We are excited to drive the future of innovation with agility and focus, shaping the next era of FPGA technology."

Altera's FPGA chips are found in a wide range of gaming systems, including the MiSTer FPGA (Cyclone V), Analogue Pocket (Cyclone V), Analogue Mega Sg (Cyclone V), Analogue Super Nt (Cyclone V) and Analogue 3D (Cyclone 10GX).

Altera will continue to work closely with Intel Foundry when it comes to chip creation but will be free to work with other companies to ensure supply is less of an issue in the future.