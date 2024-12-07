Back when Tim Burton released his Batman Returns movie in the early '90s, the video game rights were split across more than one format, with Sega, Atari and Nintendo consoles getting their own unique versions.

The Genesis, for example, got a 2D action platformer that was also released on the Sega CD with Batmobile driving sections, while Atari bundled its version with the Lynx handheld.

The SNES, on the other hand, got a Batman Returns side-scrolling fighter from Konami, and it's considered by some to be the best adaptation of the 1992 film.

That game is now being ported to the Sega Genesis by Pyron (graphics), TiagoSC (code), InglebardMusic‬ and vectororbitex7866‬ (both music).

The game will fix one of the original's biggest flaws, the lack of a two player mode. It will also boast a higher resolution, 60fps and more enemies on-screen at once.

This unofficial port will be released on Christmas Day, which means Sega fans will be getting a really special present this festive season.