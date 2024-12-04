Hamster Corporation has announced it will be bringing yet another classic Konami arcade game to Nintendo Switch and PS4, as part of Arcade Archives. This time it's the 1987 vehicular combat game City Bomber.

This was a game that was originally built for the arcades using Konami's GX400 system board and was also later made available for the Xbox 360 and Windows computers via the social gaming service Game Room back in 2010.

It sees players take control of the mysterious thief 306 as they rob a corrupt casino and attempt to flee from their pursuers in a customizable car. However, on the European flyer for the arcade game, this has been changed to you pursuing a group of criminals instead.

In City Bomber, players will race through various vertically scrolling levels, including busy highways, erupting volcanos, and dense forests, destroying vehicles and collecting upgrades to unlock enhancements for their car like wings, rocket boosters, saws, and missiles. Out of all of these, the wings are especially important as they allow the car to jump greater distances and are particularly useful for clearing any gaps or chasms that appear in the terrain.

Besides these upgrades, another thing that we should probably make a note of is the game's use of sprite scaling. Whenever an enemy drops an upgrade, the game shows the item temporarily flying up into the air, before landing back on the ground. This technique is also used elsewhere for the car whenever the player initiates a jump and adds a subtle layer of depth to an otherwise 2D game.

You can watch some footage of the game below. It will be released on December 5th.