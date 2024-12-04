Sony's PlayStation turned 30 yesterday, and our friends over at Eurogamer marked the occasion by sitting down with former Sony Interactive Entertainment America President and CEO Shawn Layden, who was part of the company before the PS1 was even a glint in Ken Kutaragi's eye.

During the interview, Layden is asked what classic PlayStation franchise he'd like to see get another chance at glory, and his reply will please fans of a certain bumbling skeletal hero:

This is just a personal preference. This is just a game that spoke to me when I first saw it, and I love the guys working on it - so much so we got a sequel out of it, which was also fun and fabulous and I was able to get it remastered for PS4... I would love another whack at MediEvil. The Cambridge studio guys were called Millennium at the time they were making the original MediEvil and Sony bought them shortly thereafter. The humour is kind of Tim Burton meets Monty Python though it was really hard to localise the comedy into foreign languages. If I could wave a magic wand and have one more bite at an apple, it would be the MediEvil apple.

MediEvil was released on PlayStation in 1998 and would spawn a sequel in 2000. The original game has been remade twice: once for the PSP in 2005 (as MediEvil: Resurrection) and again in 2019 for the PS4.

Jason Wilson, a key figure in the creation of the series, recently sold off his development documents for the first game and later put up for sale the BAFTA he won for MediEvil 2.