Earlier this year, G-Mode released a remake of Yuji Horii's 1984 Famicom adventure Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu for Nintendo Switch and Steam internationally, allowing Western players to experience an expanded version of the classic command-based detective story with English subtitles.

Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~ proved to be a popular title in its native Japan, briefly topping the sales charts, and later gained some attention online after the discovery of an NSFW Easter Egg that paid tribute to a similar secret hidden in the original game.

But, as spotted by one of our readers named Coire, it appears that the game has now mysteriously been delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK, meaning that, unless you already own a copy, you won't be able to play the game in the region on the Nintendo machine.

As of this moment, visiting the store page simply throws up an error message, while the game's website greets visitors with a 404 message.

As far as we're aware, G-Mode hasn't put out any official communication about the game's removal, but it's hard not to speculate that it may have to do with the previously mentioned Easter Egg, which featured a scene involving female nudity — something that might affect the game's current age rating or cause it to undergo a re-evaluation.

We've reached out to G-Mode for more information and will update this article when we hear back. For now, if you want to play the game, the Steam version is, thankfully, still available.