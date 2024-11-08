The Master System and Game Gear got perfectly decent versions of Sonic 2 back in the day, but homebrew developer StellarStardust is giving the game a modern-day upgrade in the form of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Re-imagined – and you'll be able to play a one-zone demo at CGS 2024.

"Save Tails from the clutches of Dr. Robotnik in this complete re-imagining of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Master System and Game Gear," says the developer. "Coming to CGS 2024 as a one-zone demo, you go through the rocky caves and mineshafts in Under Ground Zone! Be careful though, as a Master Robot also awaits you deep within the zone's depths..."

StellarStardust has confirmed that the intention is to turn this into a full game. It appears that it will be released on PC, as was the case with the excellent Triple Trouble.

"We're gonna be mixing things up to help this game reach its full potential and making the game overall more fun to play," they said. "Some things will stay the same though, such as the title cards and having to find the Chaos Emeralds in every zone! And yes, we're including the Spindash."