The retro archivist and Keshi Corner creator Mr. Talida has offered an exciting update on his ongoing efforts to preserve video game-related Keshigomu, revealing that he has now scanned over 500 of the rubber figures.

Mr. Talida first outlined his plans to digitize his own collection of Keshigomu (then numbering in the dozens) back in early October 2022, with the goal of the project being to both document and research this often overlooked piece of video game merchandise/marketing and make them available in perpetuity for those who want them.

Since then, he has gone on to scan several complete sets including lines based on The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, with all of these being readily available to download for free online as STL files that you can render and animate, or print out to paint yourself.





Every single one of them is available to download for free: pic.twitter.com/l9UXrrSkKI It's taken thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours acquiring, researching, scanning, and uploading these figures, but I'm proud to announce I've now scanned OVER 500 video game keshi figures!Every single one of them is available to download for free: https://t.co/gbS8UKF7ii November 2, 2024

According to Mr. Talida, it's taken "thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours" to get to this point, with the preservationist going to some frankly incredible lengths to make sure that these discontinued toys can be enjoyed by everyone and won't end up becoming lost to time.

You can view the complete Keshi Corner archive here.