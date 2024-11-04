A modder by the name of Silent has been slowly fixing bugs found in GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas on PC, and has just made the entire project open-source.
As highlighted by former DMA / Rockstar staffer ObbeVermeij, "SilentPatch" fixes 67 issues found in GTA III, 66 in GTA: Vice City and 165 in GTA: San Andreas.
SilentPatch isn't limited to GTA titles, either – it covers a wide range of PC games, including Need for Speed, Scarface, Yakuza and more.
Because it's now open-source, anyone can contribute to the project, making it even more useful and wide-reaching.
Is this the end of SilentPatch's impact on GTA? The developer behind it isn't sure:
Will there ever be another SilentPatch for the GTA games? I don’t know. Half a decade passed between “The Corona Update” and this post, so if that’s any indicator, it’s likely there won’t be. However, I am acutely aware I’ve said “no more new fixes” at least twice throughout the lifespan of SilentPatch for San Andreas, so… you never know.
SilentPatch has since thrived as a “brand” outside of GTA, breathing new life into many other old (and newer) games. Whether or not GTA receives more updates in the future, I’m sure many more releases and blog posts are to come. May classic games continue to bring joy to both new players and those reliving their childhood memories!