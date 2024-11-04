A modder by the name of Silent has been slowly fixing bugs found in GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas on PC, and has just made the entire project open-source.

As highlighted by former DMA / Rockstar staffer ObbeVermeij, "SilentPatch" fixes 67 issues found in GTA III, 66 in GTA: Vice City and 165 in GTA: San Andreas.

SilentPatch isn't limited to GTA titles, either – it covers a wide range of PC games, including Need for Speed, Scarface, Yakuza and more.





Because it's now open-source, anyone can contribute to the project, making it even more useful and wide-reaching.

