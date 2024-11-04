Some of our favourite video game mods are the ones that seek to answer the questions we never even thought to ask.

Like what would it be like to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time if Link had an army of little Pikmin at his beck and call, or what would it look like if Banjo and Kazooie were to be transported to the world of Wind Waker?

So, with that in mind, you can probably imagine our excitement when we stumbled across the release of a brand-new Luigi's Mansion mod from the developer Vivvy Boy, which combines the worlds of Pikmin and Mario with some pretty excellent results.

The overhaul mod, which is called Louie's Mansion, notably switches out Mario's brother Luigi for Olimar's food-obsessed co-worker Louie from Pikmin 2, and also exchanges various assets found inside the game's mansion for an assortment of Pikmin-themed equivalents, including Bulborbs, Bulblax, and Glow Pikmin.

Here's a description of the mod, given by the developer:

"Louie wins a free mansion, AND IT'S FULL OF FREE FOOD?! Help the President save Olimar and his debt from the wicked ghost! Will Louie Survive the Horrific Ghouls?! (Probably, it's Louie we're talking about). What is Louie's Mansion? It is an overhaul of Luigi's Mansion to replace everything Super Mario related with Pikmin. That means, every ghost, treasure, characters, all Pikmin!! And yes, this is console compatible!

If you want to give it a try, it is now available to download from the modding site Game Banana.