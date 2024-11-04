Convergence in consumer technology isn't a new thing – just look at how the humble mobile phone has made digital cameras, MP3 players and even desktop computers obsolete for some people.

However, when AtGames decided it was a good idea to combine a Sega Genesis / Mega Drive with a crappy digital camera, it was one of those rare instances of convergence being a bad thing.

The Sega Camega was an officially licensed product and came with 15 pre-loaded Mega Drive games and an SD card slot for watching movies, listening to music and storing photos.

It's one of those rather pointless throwaway devices that has largely been forgotten about. We'd have forgotten about it, too, were it not for YouTube's algorithm bringing this unboxing video to our attention:

Like so many of AtGames' products, the end result was a disappointment; it was pretty poor for playing games on and pretty terrible at taking photos.

Did you own one of these back in the day? Let us know with a comment.