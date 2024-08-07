Tim and Chris Stamper are famous as the founders of both Ultimate Play The Game and Rare, two of the most respected British developers of the past few decades.

Since selling Rare to Microsoft over twenty years ago, the Stampers have kept a relatively low profile, with the most notable venture being the establishment of FortuneFish, a studio which is run by Tim's son Joe. However, a few years back, the siblings launched a new project – and it's one that we're ashamed to say completely passed us by until now.

Back in 2020, it was announced that the Stampers had joined the John Jarrold Literary Agency in order to launch a new project, known as One Step Left. According to the press release, this venture will encompass "novels, games and visual media," and John Jarrold "will be discussing the publishing aspects of this project with major publishers in London and New York."

Jarrold – who has worked in the publishing industry since the 1980s with companies such as Simon & Schuster, Random House UK, Orbit Books and HarperCollins – says the venture is "the widest-ranging and most exciting project with which I’ve ever been involved. I’ve had long conversations with Chris and Tim, and the first novel is complete, undergoing editing now before I touch base formally with publishers. Its world, one step left of our own, is fascinating – both dark and humorous, and the novel’s characters are wonderfully rich and varied. Chris and Tim’s long background in video games gives them a real world-building brilliance."

The brothers claim that "One Step Left is our most wonderful creation, our best work to date. We can’t wait to share it with you."

Given that it's been some time since the press release was issued, we've approached Jarrold for a status report and will update this article if and when we hear back.