Namco's 1993 arcade game Tinkle Pit is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 this week, as reported by Famitsu.

The game will be released in Japan on July 11th and also appears to be getting a Western release on certain storefronts judging by the English language YouTube trailer on Hamster's channel.

Tinkle Pit is a maze action game that features various cameos from classic Namco characters, from games like Pac-Man, Mappy, and Dig Dug. It sees players take control of Pit and Patti — two inhabitants of Tinkle Land — as they embark on a quest to save their home world from an evil spell. In order to do this, they will need to drop a ball on the screen and lay down a line between themselves and the object, before retrieving the ball later on to kill any enemies that wander into its path.

Once they kill all the enemies, they'll advance to the next stage. There are 47 stages in total, which are spread across 8 different worlds.

While players explore each level, it's also worth noting that they can also pick up a bunch of different power-ups, which will help them clear the enemies on screen a lot faster. These include a couple of speed boosts, a stun attack, and a Pac-Man power-up that turns the protagonist into Pac-Man and the enemies into edible ghosts, just to name a few.

As far as we know, this release will mark the first time it has ever appeared on a home console as it has previously been absent from the Namco Museum releases. It will also be the first time it has officially been made available in the West.