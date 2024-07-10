We've had our eyes on Over Jump Rally for some time now. Billed as a 'SEGA Rally Tribute', the developer of the game – Alessandro Schiassi – hopes that it might one day become an official sequel and is currently in discussions with Sega about making that happen.

In the meantime, however, Schiassi is hard at work making sure the game is as polished as possible, and he's just released a new gameplay video which shows off the quality of his work thus far.

Built using Unreal Engine, Over Jump Rally uses a variety of middleware solutions – such as Lumen, Nanite and Chaos Vehicle – to create one of the most visually-appealing rally games we've ever seen.

While Schiassi is targeting a Steam release first, he says he has plans to release the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Sadly, the Steam Deck isn't powerful enough to run the game properly, but Schiassi says that it should "work fine" on more powerful portable PCs, such as the ROG Ally and Legion Go.

As for a playable demo, there's no release window as yet – but the game is in "good shape" according the developer, and is only missing VFX and game logic.