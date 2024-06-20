Bruce Gordon, designer of the British home micro SAM Coupé, has passed away at the age of 77.

A former employee of Sinclair Research, Gordon co-founded Miles Gordon Technology in 1986 alongside fellow Sinclair alumni Alan Miles.

While MGT initially focused on making upgrades for the existing ZX Spectrum, the company is most famous today for the SAM Coupé, which hit the market in 1989. The computer boasted compatibility with the ZX Spectrum, but offered improved graphics and sound.

So sad to hear of the passing of Bruce Gordon, former employee at Sinclair Research and designer of the SAM Coupe. https://t.co/RGKEaCx6Tj June 18, 2024

Despite finding favour with a small group of users, the SAM Coupé was not a commercial success; when MGT went under, Miles and Gordon purchased its assets to establish Sam Computers, but this venture only lasted until 1992.

According to World of Sam, Gordon's last known role was at Digs Technology in Swansea, which he left in 2013.