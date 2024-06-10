Update [Mon 10th Jun, 2024 09:30 BST]: Infidelity's SNES port of Mega Man 3 is now available to download.





Original Story [Wed 17th Apr, 2024 14:30 BST]: Infidelity, the talented porter who was previously behind the fanmade SNES conversions of Mega Man, Mega Man II, and Mega Man IV, has revealed that he is finally going to give the same treatment to the third entry in the classic series: Mega Man 3.

In a recent Twitter post, the ROM hacker/porting specialist announced his intentions to tackle the classic NES classic, which was first released in Japan back in 1990. He claims that he's "waited long enough" to give the title a conversion and it's time to finally "get this one ported to the Super Nintendo".





If you're unfamiliar with these kinds of fan ports or curious about their benefits, essentially they open up the possibility of various audio, gameplay, and graphical improvements, allowing for MSU-1 support, the ability to create more expansive ROM hacks, and a reduction in sprite flicker and slowdown.

In addition to the Mega Man series, Infidelity has also ported a bunch of other NES games over to the SNES, in the past. These include The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Duck Tales, Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!, and most recently Contra.

He isn't the only person doing these types of ports either, with another fan developer named Rumbleminze having produced their own ports of Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, Rygar, Super Dodge Ball, and Kid Icarus.