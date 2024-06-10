Following up on the superb Castlevania: Symphony of the Night can't have been easy for Konami. One of the foundations of the Metroidvania genre, the 1997 epic is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time, and many would argue that the series hasn't really reached the same heights since.

However, the trilogy of Metroidvanias we got for the GBA and DS are still pretty darn amazing by any other standard, and one creative fan has decided to produce the ultimate collector's box for Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow.

Zuljaras is the person behind this unique, one-of-a-kind creation – this is the same talent who has produced Doom and Starcraft-themed items in the past.

"I LOVE the Castlevania franchise, and I have decided to make a custom box to contain the awesomeness of the Game Boy Advance trilogy," Zuljaras says. "I did not have a dedicated cartridge holder for them. You can see from the photos that on the top, we have the three main protagonists for the games! Nathan, Juste and Soma."

Each cartridge is "kept secure" by a special item taken from each game. Circle of the Moon is secured by the Nathan's Hunter Whip, Harmony of Dissonance is secured by Juste's Vampire Killer and Aria of Sorrow is secured by the three Soul types collected in the game.

"This is probably the hardest project I have done," concludes Zuljaras, who has also produced a video detailing the creation of the case.