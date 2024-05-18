While it would be inaccurate to claim that Konami has turned its back on the Castlevania series (we've had collections of classic games and some neat collaborations, including one with Dead Cells), we've not had a "proper" entry in the franchise since the divisive Lords of Shadow 2.

It turns out that Konami has actually released a new Castlevania "game" fairly recently, but it's not what you might expect.

As spotted by DS Koopa on Twitter, Castlevania: Marble of Souls is an arcade game which revolves around marbles (as the title suggests) and awards the player with collectable cards.

Finally a new Castlevania game. The wait is over fellas pic.twitter.com/F0gHAfRcNd May 17, 2024

According to the YouTube channel Dad & Parker!, this is actually a reskinned version of an unrelated game known as Marble Carnival.

The cards include some of the most famous characters in the series, including Alucard, Maria, Richter and Simon Belmont.

Given that we're huge Castlevania fans here at Time Extension, we were slightly surprised that this one passed us by; perhaps you're more ahead of the curve and are already aware of Castlevania: Marble of Souls?

