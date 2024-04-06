Shooters Fes is currently taking place in Japan, and the first bit of big news is that G.rev's Under Defeat HD is getting an expanded version for modern systems.

The confirmed platforms are Switch, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 and PC.

TAKEx0FF is the team behind the conversion and also worked on the recent Akai Katana and Deathsmiles 1 and 2 ports for modern systems.

This new version will also include a new soundtrack by Shinji Hosoe.

April 6, 2024

Originally released in arcades in October 2005, Under Defeat was ported to the Dreamcast in 2006, but only in Japan.

Under Defeat HD, a high-definition remaster, was released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The Dreamcast version of the game was recently translated into English by fans.