Released in Japan five years after Sega officially pulled support for the Sega Dreamcast, G-rev's Under Defeat (a port of the 2005 arcade game of the same name) is a vertically scrolling shooter where players assume control of a technologically advanced helicopter and fight in World War II-style conflict.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its fashionably late release, the Dreamcast version was never officially localized for the West. However, several years later an enhanced port was released for the PlayStation 3 & Xbox 360, giving those outside of Japan a chance to finally play the game in English.

If you're the type of person, though, who has always dreamed of experiencing what it would have been like to play through the Dreamcast version with English text, then we have some great news to share as it appears the fan translator TapamN has just released a new English patch for the game on the Dreamcast-Talk forums (thanks Derek Pascarella).





October 4, 2023

Here's a list of what has been translated:

Opening text translated

Ending text translated

Tutorial translated

End-of-level results translated

VMU selection text translated

Menu descriptions translated

Save file descriptions (seen in BIOS file manager) translated

In-game VMU text translated

Translation version added to the title screen

You can grab the patch from here. Here's a video of it in action, courtesy of ShiryuGL: