Sega's System 18 arcade board is getting an FPGA core courtesy of developer Jotego.

The board – which made its debut in 1989 and is essentially an augmented System 16 – is unique in that it includes a Video Display Processor taken from the Mega Drive.

The games released for the System 16 board are:

Bloxeed (1989)

(1989) Shadow Dancer (1989)

(1989) Alien Storm (1990)

(1990) Michael Jackson's Moonwalker (1990)

(1990) Laser Ghost (1990)

(1990) Clutch Hitter (1991)

(1991) D. D. Crew (1991)

(1991) Wally wo Sagase! (1992)

(1992) Desert Breaker (1992)

According to Pixel Cherry Ninja, the System 18 FPGA core is one of Jotego's key projects at the moment. The developer has certainly been talking about it a lot on Twitter:



Expect to see updates to the schematics PDF every I am tidying up and annotating the SEGA System 18 schematics we did two years ago as I design the #MiSTerFPGA core for it.Expect to see updates to the schematics PDF every #JTFriday for a while pic.twitter.com/3FX4BzE973 April 29, 2024

It's likely that the MiSTer FPGA will get this core first, and then it will come to the Analogue Pocket soon afterwards.

Interestingly, Pixel Cherry Ninja also claims that Jotego is also working on a CPS3 FPGA core.